Shoals family says arrest in six-year-old double homicide brings them closer to justice

A family in the Shoals is speaking exclusively with WAAY 31 on the anniversary of their daughter's death.

After six years, a suspect is in custody.

A little over a month ago, Muscle Shoals police announced a grand jury indicted Shaun Ryan for killing Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins on Jan. 24, 2015.

Kayla Glover's family said losing a child is something you never get over and while they're pleased an arrest has been made, it's like reliving their nightmare all over again.

"There's really no words to express how she's missed by all of us and the emptiness we all feel daily," said Sherry Howard, Kayla's mother.

Sherry and Hal Howard have raised Kayla's kids since she was killed with Gary Wayne Baskins. They were shot outside of Jody's Restaurant six years ago.

"You get through it very slowly, but it's a little different. At least there is some progress. I mean, that's kind of the shining light. That's what's different. It helps, but it doesn't take away the loss and the pain," said Hal Howard.

Sherry explained when she got the news her daughter's killer was arrested, it was like revisiting the trauma of losing her all over again.

"It's like ripping a scab off of a wound and reopening all of those feelings again and everything coming to the surface," said Sherry Howard.

Over the years as Kayla's kids have gotten older, they ask more questions about their mom and what happened. They both said it's hard to explain to children what someone did and the reasons their mom isn't here, but this year, they told the girls they didn't have to fear the bad man anymore.

"Her daughters, finally after six years, had a peaceful night's sleep because the bad guy was in jail," said Sherry Howard.

The Howard family plans to be at every court hearing Shaun Ryan has. They said they won't stop until they get justice for Kayla and Gary Wayne Baskins.

Shaun Ryan is charged with three counts of capital murder because he shot into a vehicle, killing Kayla and Gary Wayne. He has an arraignment hearing on Feb. 18.