Clear
Shoals emergency response officials prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

What's left of Ida's eyewall will be over Muscle Shoals in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 6:06 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 6:08 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Storm shelters in Colbert and Franklin counties are now open in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Ema offices throughout the Shoals will be fully staffed over the next 24 hours.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said this storm event is a bit different than what we were used to.

Normally we can see stormfronts as they make their way to Colbert County from Mississippi. But with these tropical conditions, a small unpredictable spin up can happen and storms will likely form on top of us.

"The problem with that is we would probably not have much in the way of any type of warning. So we're just encouraging people to make sure they have ways to receive a warning but also not be out. So if you can stay home tonight or stay inside somewhere just do that so you're not caught out in the middle of it," said Smith.

Smith said people are more than welcome to go to any of their 26 community storm shelters now but this won't be a quick passing of storms. The potential for a pop up tornado can last well into Tuesday.

The Shoals is expected to get a few inches of rain, too. Smith said problem spots around the county will likely flood over the next 24 hours.

