Shoals emergency response officials prepare for remnants of Hurricane Ida

Storm shelters in Colbert and Franklin counties are now open in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Ema offices throughout the Shoals will be fully staffed over the next 24 hours.

Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith said this storm event is a bit different than what we were used to.

Normally we can see stormfronts as they make their way to Colbert County from Mississippi. But with these tropical conditions, a small unpredictable spin up can happen and storms will likely form on top of us.

"The problem with that is we would probably not have much in the way of any type of warning. So we're just encouraging people to make sure they have ways to receive a warning but also not be out. So if you can stay home tonight or stay inside somewhere just do that so you're not caught out in the middle of it," said Smith.

Smith said people are more than welcome to go to any of their 26 community storm shelters now but this won't be a quick passing of storms. The potential for a pop up tornado can last well into Tuesday.

The Shoals is expected to get a few inches of rain, too. Smith said problem spots around the county will likely flood over the next 24 hours.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE