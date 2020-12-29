Shoals deputies and paramedics start to get coronavirus vaccine this week

Lauderdale County first responders, including deputies and paramedics, are getting the coronavirus vaccine this week.

The sheriff's office said deputies will get vaccines at the North Alabama Medical Center until Thursday. Each person is scheduled to come at a certain time.

"We got a call yesterday morning that we could start at 12 yesterday," said Richey.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey said they knew at any point this week, they'd get the vaccine call, but it happened quicker than they thought.

"No problem in taking the vaccine. Arms a little tender right where I got the shot. It's just like any other shot you'd get. No side effects," said Richey.

Richey said they're getting the Moderna vaccine.

"We've had quite a few that are taking it and some that are not. I was hesitant when they first started talking about it, but I called my doctors and they said by all means, I needed to take it, so I did," said Richey.

Richey has some underlying conditions and said he feels safer after taking the vaccine.

"I'm sort of relieved after taking it. Then, when I get the next one, maybe I won't get it. Even if I do, this is supposed to help the symptoms so it won't be near as bad, so it's a plus, plus for me," said Richey.

Deputies can get the vaccine until Thursday at 4 p.m. Shoals Ambulance employees will start to get the vaccine Wednesday morning.