Shoals couple doesn't let coronavirus pandemic ruin their big day

Because of the coronavirus the couple had to postpone their wedding ceremony.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The coronavirus is causing hundreds of couples here in North Alabama to postpone their weddings or come up with last minute plans, because health officials said groups of over 25 people cannot gather. 

Trey Harrell described his love for Erika as pure joy. He popped the question to Erika on February 2nd. The couple didn't want to waste anytime and had their wedding all planned out for March 22, 2020.

"We had everything set up and ready to go but then all of this happens," said Erika Harrell.

Erika and Trey Harrell postponed the most important day of their new lives together but for a good reason. Erika said as they saw the pandemic get worse and worse they knew they had to postpone their wedding.

"We didn't want to put anyone else in harms way and we were terrified no one would show up," Erika said.

But nothing, not even the coronavirus, was going to stop Trey Harrell from becoming the husband to his dream girl, Erika. On March 16th they got their marriage license.

"The Lord has had his hand in every scenario of our relationship from the beginning and has intertwined our lives miraculously and it blows our minds how well we fit together," said Trey Harrell.

The couple said all of their wedding vendors are letting them reschedule plans so they won't lose any money. Both said they will have an interesting story to tell their kids one day; how love grows in a pandemic.

"It's love and nothing is going to stop that," said Trey Harrell.

The couple is being extremely positive about the whole situation. They said the only thing that's up in the air is whether or not they can get their honeymoon refunded or rescheduled.

The Harrell's said they don't have an official date yet for their wedding ceremony.

