Shoals community reacts to Friday murder, police shooting

As the Shoals area works to understand Friday’s events and come together for support in the aftermath, many have had the same reaction.

“It’s surreal, almost.”

Brian Lansing Martin Brian Lansing Martin

Those are the words Heather Pennington, an employee at the Garden Gate Café, used. Friday was supposed to be like any other, a 9-to-5 shift with her regular customers, many of whom are law enforcement officers.

Pennington said she was inside the café when she was alerted by customers to an incident outside. Some thought it was just a car wreck.

When they went outside, there was no car — just a body lying in the road. Pennington recalled later hearing “more police cars going up the road than we could even count.”

Trey Snelling said he was inside his shop, the Balloon Bar, when he heard popping noises outside.

“I was like, there’s no way that was a gunshot in the middle of the day, on a main street in Muscle Shoals,” Snelling told WAAY-31.

He made it outside in time to watch as someone was pushed out of a vehicle into the street. After that, he said, “it was just kind of chaos.”

Snelling said he knew some of the officers involved in the ordeal, because in a small town like Muscle Shoals or Sheffield, everyone knows someone in some way.

He also said he can’t imagine what could have led to the murder or shootout.

“It really is hard to wrap your head around,” he said.

Other businesses, some as far as a mile away from the scene, were also affected by the commotion. Megan Young, a cashier at Shoals Liquor, said the store emptied of customers.

“I could hear the sirens going crazy, and it just got dead in here,” Young said. “The world just — it felt weird.”

She said she and her coworkers knew several of the people involved.

“We were all distraught about it,” Young said. “We were all just wondering why it happened and how it happened, because we know just about every person here.”

While the “why” might not be known, authorities have released some of the details regarding the “how.”

Brian Lansing Martin, of Sheffield, was driving along Avalon Avenue with an unidentified person in the vehicle. According to authorities, Martin shot them and pushed their body out of the vehicle and into the street before abandoning them there.

He then stole a second vehicle and drove into Sheffield. Officers there spotted the vehicle and chased him back into Muscle Shoals. The chase ended by the Walmart on Avalon Avenue, at which point Martin opened fire on officers and officers shot back.

Martin and a Sheffield officer were wounded in the exchange and had to be taken to Huntsville Hospital, where Martin was listed as being in stable condition by authorities but the Sheffield officer — Sgt. Nick Risner — remained in critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies across Alabama joined the Shoals area community in offering thoughts, prayers and support via social media Friday evening.

WAAY 31 will have more on this story.