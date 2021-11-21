Shoals community coming together to help family of 4 who lost their home in fire

Sunday, a family is thankful to be alive after a fire destroyed their home, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

Ladaidre Horrison and her children were asleep Friday night when she says suddenly, her dryer caught fire.

That fire, spread throughout her home and now, an entire community is stepping up to help the family get back on their feet.

"Sometimes, I get stuck behind my desk doing paperwork and I get discouraged and then when things like this arise, I am reminded of my purpose and what I can do to help and how many people are willing to help in our community," said Maggie Williams.

Horrison's kids are students at W. A. Threadgill Primary School in Sheffield, and counselor, Maggie Williams says as soon as she heard about what happened, she knew she wanted to try to help.

"My mommy is a superhero,"said Horrison's son.

This is how Ladaidre Horrison's son describes his mother after a devastating fire ripped through their home.

"I just remember telling myself to grab the kids and get out," she said.

Horrison told WAAY-TV she and her 3 children were sleeping when she woke up to smoke.

At first Horrison says she wanted to try to put the fire out herself, but when she noticed how big it was getting, she says her focus quickly shifted to making sure everyone got out of the home.

She says it was extremely hard to leave everything behind knowing she worked so hard for what she had.

"You're talking to someone that went around the neighborhood stealing bikes for transportation. You're talking to somebody that slept on air mattresses... I had everything in that house and I was finally proud of my house. I had built it up to where I was proud," she said.

A counselor at Threadgill Primary School, where her kids are all students, heard about what happened and right away began trying to collect donations for the family.

She also let others know where they could give, if they wanted to.

"That's what being a counselor is all about. Getting out in the community and helping and letting them see your face and getting what they need," said Williams.

Now, Horrison and her 3 children already have an entire room full of clothes, sanitary items, toys and more.

People have also sent money to help mom get back on her feet again and she's more than grateful.

"I just want to tell everyone thank you. Thank you and continue to bless our family. We need it, and we're thankful," said Horrison.

Right now, there is a need for monetary donations and toiletries.

You can bring them to Threadgill Primary School or send your money to Ms. Williams via CashApp at $maggie1124 or Venmo at magw1124.

Horrison told us she's blessed and thankful for whatever you can provide.

You can also donate to Harrison's GoFundMe as well.

If you'd like to drop something off at the school this week, you can Monday and Tuesday from 1-3p.m.

After that, the school is closed for Thanksgiving break.