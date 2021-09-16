Shoals community comes together to park and pray for Covid patients and staff

Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered in the parking lot of Helen Keller Hospital to pray for families of loved ones and the health care workers taking care of them.

Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said they wanted to invite the community to pray for these families and others on the frontlines of the virus. People were asked to stay in their cars or right beside them to practice safe social distancing while

they prayed.

"All that we're going through as a team of 1,300 people taking care of them pales in comparison to what some of these families have gone through," said Buchanan.

The hospital and staff prepared for a Labor Day Covid spike with doubling patients. As of Thursday, they were caring for 32 patients. Buchanan said they believe they've avoided a spike in cases, but are still prepared to move people around just in case.

"It's a pretty drastic change from what we'd do everyday in order to take care of our patients. What that means is every nurse would be at the bedside," said Buchanan.

The hospital has been steady at caring for 30 to 40 Covid patients a day. Buchanan believes they haven't seen a huge spike in Covid hospitalizations because of the monoclonal antibody treatment.

The hospital is doing about 50 transfusions a day. The treatment is for people who have Covid along with an underlying condition and helps them fight the virus.

Many people who get the treatment do not end up in the hospital on a ventilator battling a serious case of Covid.

"Our supply is beginning to drop significantly. So what we've seen is that mid-next week we could be in a position where our orders are limited in order to get the supply around the country. We firmly believe monoclonal therapy is the only reason why our volume hasn't doubled. To see that supply dwindle is a pretty scary moment for us," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said the demand for the treatment has gone down over the last three days because covid cases have been steady.

WAAY 31 asked him what would happen if the demand goes up and they don't have enough supply for everyone and he said that's when they'd have to make tough decisions and decide who gets the antibody treatment.

He hopes it won't come to that.