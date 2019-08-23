Clear
Shoals citizens to hold vigil for boat crash victims on Monday

The community wants to honor the mother and daughter killed in the crash.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

People in the Shoals will hold a candlelight vigil for a mother and daughter killed in a boat crash.

Lauren and Blakely Cowart died June 8th, when the boat they were on crashed with a large cruiser on Shoals Creek. Trey Wooten and his son were injured in the crash.

Organizers expect about a hundred people to show up to Monday night's vigil at Wilson park. That's despite the fact the victims are from Georgia. Organizers tell us they want to know why no one has been charged and they want to honor the victims.

"I think the family deserves answers and I think it's worth someone stepping up and saying hey were going to get together and remember the two individuals killed in this boating accident," said candlelight vigil organizer, Kayla Holt.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney has said the case will go to a grand jury. Monday's vigil starts at 8 pm, but people will start gathering at Wilson Park around 7 pm.

