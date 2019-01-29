Shoals cities team up to show alternate routes to avoid train tracks

The cities of Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Sheffield all teamed up to show people how to avoid the train tracks running throughout the cities, but they say it's just a temporary fix.

This is an ongoing problem in the three cities, especially when trains stop on the tracks and block streets off. Officials have tried contacting the railroad to ask them to stop doing this, but those attempts have been unsuccessful. Now, the cities have a short-term plan to ease travel woes.

Collectively, the three cities spent about $400 to buy 20 signs to show people alternate routes they can take to avoid the train tracks.

Here on this map, the green line represents the train tracks and the purple routes are the ways to avoid them. The map also shows where the signs will be placed.

"70 to 80 percent of the time you get stopped by a train when you try and go through there," said Casey Lindley, who travels over the tracks everyday for work. "Usually, it's a five or ten minute wait on the train to get across the tracks."

The signs that show routes to avoid the trains are just a temporary fix.

"Overpasses are the long-term solution to this problem. In the short-term, the best thing we can do right now is publicize a route for how people can get around the trains when they are stopped," said Andrew Sorrell, the newly-elected Shoals representative for District three.

Sorrell says the tracks cross at nine different points between the three cities. He said they need to have a structural engineer find one or more spots where an overpass or two could go, but the big question is funding. Sorrell says an overpass could cost well over $10 million.

"We've got to get the funding. I believe that's going to have to come from the state or federal level. I don't think the municipalities will ever be able to afford $10 to $15 million on overpasses," said Sorrell.

Sorrell says getting the funding could be a long process, but he's working with other lawmakers to see that it happens.

"Not a lot of people know this, but Senator Shelby actually got a $5 million grant about 15 years ago that went unused towards a railroad overpass or relocating a railroad. I am going to be talking to the senator to see if we can get that grant again," said Sorrell.

All of the signs directing people on how to avoid the tracks should be posted throughout the cities by the end of the week. It's unclear how long it could take to build an overpass to finally fix the train issues.