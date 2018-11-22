Shoals church feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

First United Methodist church fed hundreds of people for Thanksgiving.

Dozens of volunteers packed up over 1,000 meals to be delivered. The church also fed people as they came to the church for Thanksgiving.

Volunteer Lisa Key-Matthews told WAAY31 they made 1,120 meals with turkey, dressing, desserts, and all the fixings for those in need.

"We actually did 29 delivery routes where we had people come in and pick up 10 to 20 bags of food to take to people who can't get out," said Key-Matthews.

They fed around 500 people for the holiday and actually ran out of food around 11 a.m.

"It does show our need in the community but it went quickly because of the number of volunteers we had," said Key-Matthews.

They were able to feed everyone before they ran out of food. Russ White, another volunteer, told WAAY31 he put his holiday plans on hold to help others.

"I just wanted to try and help others who may be struggling. We're supposed to be there for each other," said White.

First United Methodist Church will also be cooking and delivering meals around Christmas time.