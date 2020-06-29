Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shoals cases rise as officials hold an update on the pandemic

Masks are not required but recommended by city and county officials.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 4:27 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise, the the public health department admitted hospitals in Alabama could get overwhelmed at some point.

Dr. Karen Landers, Lauderdale County officials, and the city of Florence hosted a press conference Monday to discuss what the pandemic is doing in the Shoals area.

As of last week the North Alabama Medical Center said it was treating less than 10 coronavirus patients and Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield said it had nine patients with coronavirus in the hospital.

Dr. Landers said during the press confrence that we need to take measures now like wearing masks and social distancing to prevent overwhelming Alabama's healthcare system.

"In terms of what can go on in the fall people talk about first wave second wave but we've never gotten out of the first wave in Alabama," said Landers.

Landers spoke to a crowd of city and county officials, some county officials still weren't wearing masks despite being in an enclosed room.

"Take the measures now, lets do what we can now to reduce our numbers so that our healthcare system will be able to have an opportunity to recover and regroup before we have the respiratory season that comes along," said Landers. "Right now our healthcare system is handling this okay but I stress that they are handling this with an all hands on deck approach where healthcare workers are working very long hours it is very stressful to our doctors and nurses.

Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the Lauderdale County numbers land them right in the middle of how everyone is handling it.

"We have 372 positive cases out of 6,852 tests that have been administered so that's a 5.4% infection rate compared to tests administered that puts us in roughly in the middle of all 67 counties," said Holt.

Currently, the city hall and police department lobbies are closed to the public because of the coronavirus. The city doesn't require it's employees or members of the public to wear masks if they come into a city building but Holt said that could change in the future.

"It's not our intention to mandate wearing a mask either with our employees that's an option but we do highly recommend it particularly if your going into a public building," said Holt.

Holt said when it comes to a mandatory mask order he doesn't see that happening in Florence, but said he gets a lot of calls on the issue.

"I get calls and emails each week from somebody that insists we mandate wearing a mask and within the same hour I'll get a call or email from someone saying don't get on my constitutional rights and demand that I wear a mask," said Holt.

Holt wears his mask in public places. He lowered it while explaining why the masks are so important.

"I had a gentleman over the weekend say I lost a relative recently that was strong and health and that relative passed away because of the coronavirus and it made an impact on me that this is serious and this is not going away right now and this might be more serious than ever," said Holt.

Holt said if the city begins to allow more people in public buildings he could see masks being a requirement along with other safety measures already in place.

"We have put up all kinds of protective screening. We've revamped our lobby area. We've done that at the municipal court and I think were in the process of doing that at the city clerks office," said Holt.

Landers said she encourages everyone to wear a mask.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36682

Reported Deaths: 905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3682133
Montgomery358292
Mobile3418133
Tuscaloosa184536
Marshall14089
Lee106436
Shelby95123
Morgan9163
Madison9056
Franklin83511
Walker78613
Elmore77413
Dallas7478
Butler59927
Baldwin5599
Etowah55113
Chambers54727
Tallapoosa54369
DeKalb5395
Autauga49711
Unassigned47721
Lowndes43717
Houston4254
Russell4220
Pike3895
Cullman3743
Lauderdale3724
Limestone3590
Bullock35310
Colbert3475
Coffee3401
Barbour3141
Covington2944
Hale27520
Sumter27412
Wilcox2708
Marengo26611
Clarke2565
St. Clair2492
Calhoun2375
Dale2330
Talladega2235
Winston2183
Escambia2166
Jackson1962
Chilton1952
Pickens1926
Marion18912
Choctaw18812
Monroe1882
Blount1861
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1617
Bibb1591
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1170
Washington986
Lawrence940
Lamar681
Cherokee677
Fayette661
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events