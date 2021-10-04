Shoals businesses honoring, helping Risner family during difficult time

As the community continues to grieve the loss of beloved Sgt. Nick Risner, local businesses are finding ways to honor him and help those he left behind during this difficult time.

Ribbons big and small, in blue and black, all in honor of a man that associates at Tia's Florist and Variety say meant everything to this community.

"You've known him growing up all these years, and you want to do something for him, and this is what we can do now," Kelly Crotts, who works with the shop, said.

Each ribbon is being set out so customers can grab as many as they'd like, then pay with whatever is in their heart to give. All proceeds will go to the Risner family.

"They come get as many ribbons they want, any size — the ones for the chest, if you want that, or ones for your mailbox. Some have hung them on trees — whatever you want — and then you just donate whatever you want to donate to that family," Crotts said.

Other local stores are honoring Risner in a different way, such as Lowe's in Florence, which has set up a memorial at the front of their store. Many of the associates tell me they each have their own personal story with Risner.

"It's a tough pill to swallow for the community, and we just want to make sure we put our respect out there and show the family we're thinking about them," said Brad Pierce, who knew Risner and is an assistant store manager at Lowe's.

As ribbons are made, donations are collected and memorials stand, local businesses said they just hope it helps the family get through this difficult time.

"I hope that it helps them along the way to know that he is loved by so many people in the community, because there's such a huge outpouring I'm seeing all over the place, and we just want to keep that going," Pierce said.

If you would like to donate or purchase ribbon at Tia's, the store is collecting donations for as long as they are needed either at the store or through Paypal.