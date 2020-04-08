Shoals businesses help feed healthcare workers

Businesses large and small are joining together to help support those on the frontline, fighting coronavirus.

COUNTRY Financial representatives Jerry Freeman and William Jangaard presented Helen Keller Hospital Foundation with a donation of $3,000 for meals for the healthcare staff.

That money was put to use to provide lunch for staff at Helen Keller Hospital with Chick-fil-a of Muscle Shoals.

“It’s more important now more than ever to support your local community," said COUNTRY Financial Representative, William Jangaard. "We are pleased to work with the Helen Keller Hospital Foundation to provide meals for their healthcare employees."

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.