Shoals area music legend Donnie Fritts dies

The Shoals area is mourning the loss of music legend Donnie Fritts.

Friends of Fritts say the musician and songwriter died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday. They said he’d recently had trouble with his heart.

Fritts, 76, wrote hits like “Breakfast in Bed” and “We Had it All.” He was an award-winning musician.

Muscle Shoals Swamper David Hood said he’s known Fritts since high school, and that the two played too many shows together to count.

He said he saw his friend the day before his death.

Saying it’s tough to lose another music great, Hood also is remembering the love and support Fritts received after experiencing health problems many years ago.

“You wouldn't believe the lineup of stars that came,” Hood said. “Waylon Jennings, Kris

Kristofferson, all these stars were friends with Donnie Fritts and wanted to come and support him. That shows the impact Donnie had on not only on our little music scene but worldwide.”

Born in Florence, Fritts was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2008.