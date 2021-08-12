Shoals Pediatrician says covid is affecting kids worse this time around

A Pediatrician in the Shoals is warning parents that the covid delta variant needs to be taken seriously because of what he's seeing it do to children.

Dr. Wayne Melvin with Tennessee Valley Pediatrics located in the Shoals said in his almost 40 years of practice he's never seen a virus like this. He said his office is filling up with kids who have covid and it's flat out scary.

"It's ridiculous. We're seeing many more positive kids and the kids are much sicker this year than they were last year too," said Dr. Melvin.

Melvin said the delta variant of coronavirus is affecting newborn babies to teens.

"They have high fevers. We've had a couple of teenages who have had cardiac changes that we've had to send to cardiologists. Kids admitted to intensive care at Children's Hospital," said Dr. Melvin.

Melvin said what's more disturbing is that these kids were perfectly healthy before they got covid. He said there are things you can do to keep your kids safe.

"I would suggest everyone around them be vaccinated, particularly children over the age of 13 can be vaccinated. Older siblings can be vaccinated. Grandparents need to be vaccinated. Isolate kids as much as possible. In school the kids need to wear masks," said Dr. Melvin.

Melvin suggests if you don't think covid is affecting kids then talk with your pediatrician.

"It's very frustrating. There is so much misinformation out there about the disease and about the vaccine and the necessity of masks and there are so many conspiracy theories that are just absolutely false," said Dr. Melvin.

Melvin said wishes every school district would require masks for kids who can't get vaccinated yet. He said a few months ago he was hopeful masks wouldn't be needed but this recent spike has put him back on high alert.