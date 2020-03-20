Clear
BREAKING NEWS First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 106 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shoals Housing market slightly effected by coronavirus pandemic

The only big disruption is the courthouse being closed.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The coronavirus is effecting just about every aspect of life, but the housing market hasn't felt a total disruption.

Chris Fowler, of CRC Realty Inc., told WAAY31 right now things are okay in the housing market and said the virus has had little effect on business.

"As far as going out and showing homes or listing homes it still seems like a steady flow," said Fowler.

Fowler did say he's had some deals put on hold because of the virus but nothing major.

"Some of the things I've seen in the last week are more so with military people that were relocating because the military put a stall on people moving. I did have two that were working on writing offers and they had to put everything on the back burner for now," said Fowler.

Fowler said a lot of realtors already work remotely or come to the office a few times a week. He said having the courthouses close is disrupting operations because everything is moved online.

"The title work is delayed about a day or two and then recording in the probate has become a little more prolonged because they aren't allowing anyone in the courthouse," said Fowler.

Fowler said he's keeping a safe distance when he shows homes. Normally when he's showing a home it's him and a couple or another person by themselves. So very small numbers of people.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events