Shoals Housing market slightly effected by coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus is effecting just about every aspect of life, but the housing market hasn't felt a total disruption.

Chris Fowler, of CRC Realty Inc., told WAAY31 right now things are okay in the housing market and said the virus has had little effect on business.

"As far as going out and showing homes or listing homes it still seems like a steady flow," said Fowler.

Fowler did say he's had some deals put on hold because of the virus but nothing major.

"Some of the things I've seen in the last week are more so with military people that were relocating because the military put a stall on people moving. I did have two that were working on writing offers and they had to put everything on the back burner for now," said Fowler.

Fowler said a lot of realtors already work remotely or come to the office a few times a week. He said having the courthouses close is disrupting operations because everything is moved online.

"The title work is delayed about a day or two and then recording in the probate has become a little more prolonged because they aren't allowing anyone in the courthouse," said Fowler.

Fowler said he's keeping a safe distance when he shows homes. Normally when he's showing a home it's him and a couple or another person by themselves. So very small numbers of people.