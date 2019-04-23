Shoals Economic Development Authority hopes to attract more industry with new SPEC building

Officials are hoping a $2.4 million building will attract Mazda Toyota suppliers to the Shoals. The new Speculative (SPEC) building is 100,000 square feet and is located in the Muscle Shoals industrial park off of Counts Drive.

The building can also be expanded to 150,000 square feet.

"Of course we want to be very active on the Toyota Mazda front. We feel like we have a good portfolio of SPEC buildings and sites to meet just about any needs of Toyota Mazda suppliers moving forward," said Kevin Jackson, the Vice President of the Shoals Economic Development Authority.

They cut the ribbon on the new Muscle Shoals SPEC building Tuesday morning. Jackson said this will give any industry who wants to buy the building a leg up.

"The big thing with SPEC buildings, you're going to give somebody a 4 to 6 month lead time on their facility so they don't have to come in and build it from the ground up," said Jackson. "You're looking at a 6 month lead time to get them to their project and going to the door, so that's why we build them."

This building is one of five built by the Shoals Economic Development Authority to attract more industries to the Shoals. Officials said they have already had some interest in the building from possible Mazda Toyota suppliers.

SEDA said it is willing to negotiate the price for the right customer, but that will depend on the scope of the industry wanting to come in and how many jobs they could bring in too.