Shoals Area Crime Stoppers trying to catch Sheffield package bandit

The suspect, caught on home surveillance cameras, struggled to fit the box in his silver sedan before taking off, officials said.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 9:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is trying to help police find a Sheffield package theft suspect.

On its Facebook page, the group says about 3:12 p.m. Feb. 7 a man walked up to a home off Hatch Boulevard and took a large package.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-868 or send a detailed text message to 274637 (CRIMES). Anonymous tips can also be submitted here on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

If the tip leads to an arrest you will be eligible for a cash reward.

