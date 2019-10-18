Shoals Area Crime Stoppers: Florence Walmart worker actually a shoplifter in disguise

Shoals Area Crime Stoppers is trying to help police catch a shoplifting suspect disguised as a Walmart employee.

According to Crime Stoppers, the woman wears a blue vest and name tag – like that of a Walmart employee – when she shoplifts from a Walmart store on Hough Road in Florence.

Crime Stoppers says Florence police said she has used the disguise three times at the same store, and that she has taken everything from electronics to household cleaning supplies.

The first person to identify her is eligible for a cash reward. Call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line at 256-386-8685 or call up the P3 Tips app. Both ways are anonymous and will help get a felon off the streets.