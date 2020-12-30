Shoals Ambulance paramedics and EMTs get coronavirus vaccine

Emergency service workers in the Shoals started getting the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

At 7 Wednesday morning, Shoals Ambulance employees were up at the North Alabama Medical Center to get their vaccines.

For one paramedic, he said he can't wait to get vaccinated because this means better protection for his family while he's on the job.

"We can now protect our patients as well from us, so it's not all about us. It's about protecting others," said Shoals Ambulance Paramedic, Fabian Oden.

Oden said he's gone on too many coronavirus calls to count this year.

"It's been extremely exhausting for 911 dispatchers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, just because of the increase in calls and patient transports we've had," said Oden.

Oden is scheduled to get his first round of the Moderna vaccine next week.

"This is the first official step in moving forward," said Oden.

For Oden, he said it will be like a weight lifted off his shoulders and the fears he could bring the virus home to his own family.

"It's been hard at the beginning to go home to my kids and not be able to hug them, because it's always in the back of your mind. Did I wash my hands correctly? Did I take my PPE off correctly? Think about others," said Oden.

Shoals Ambulance employees are getting the vaccine in shifts, so they have a day or two of rest after getting it. About 80 employees will be vaccinated.