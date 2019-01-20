Shivering cold overtakes the Tennessee Valley

We will be shivering in some intense cold tonight all across the Tennessee Valley. Be sure to let your faucets drip, dress in several warm layers of clothing when you're outside, and be especially careful with space heaters.

Sunday evening will chill through the 30s. Expect 29s by just after 8 PM. Temperatures will keep dropping. Monday morning will be mainly in the lower 20s with high teens in our coldest areas.

On your way out the door Monday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 20s with high teens in our coldest spots. Wind chills will be in the teens. Temperatures will climb toward 40 on Monday afternoon, but most of the afternoon will be in the 40s. Even with that slight warming, it's going to be a cold day. Wind chills will mostly be in the low-to-mid 30s at the warmest.

Our next weather maker is over the western U.S. Sunday afternoon and evening. This system will cross the Rocky Mountains and reorganize over the Plains Monday night and Tuesday. Rain could start increasing as early as Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be rainy. Once again, a surge of cold air will follow that storm system. Any rain remaining when the cold air begins to arrive Wednesday afternoon and evening could change to snow. As we saw with this weekend's storm system, it may be that not everyone gets snow though we could have snow around.

After some very small warming Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, much colder air will arrive on Thursday and Friday. Friday may struggle to warm above freezing.

As is always the case, this forecast will evolve as we have new data available and as this new storm system reorganizes over the Great Plains. Stay updated on weather information as this next disturbance approaches.