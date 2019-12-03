Madison County Sheriff's Office seeks suspect accused of using counterfeit money at local stores

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man suspected of using fake money at a Walgreens and Dollar General in Meridianville.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, WAAY 31 wanted to see if local businesses are extra vigilant about customers using fake cash. We traveled to the Batteries + Bulbs store in Southwest Huntsville where business is booming this time of year.

Employees told us a lot of those customers don't use paper currency.

"A lot of our transactions are with credit cards," said Marlon Hicks, an employee at the store.

But, the store implements an extra security measure when they do, and it only takes a second for them to know if the money they just got is fake. They use a bill marker and draw a line on the bill. If the line is yellow, that means it's real. If the line turns black that means the money is fake. And, managers are urging them to take that extra second to do this to make sure that they avoid counterfeit transactions."

"It's very important that we do take that extra minute to do it," Hicks said.

"Counterfeit money means we lose sales, we lose sales which means we're not making enough to take care of other things that the store definitely needs," he said.

But with crowded stores to maintain, and a lot of customers to take care of, remembering to take that extra second could be a lot harder than it seems.

Hicks said it's disappointing that the holiday season brings about this kind of concern, and he hopes the sheriff's office is able to identify the suspect.

"There's better ways to make money and spend money so if you could just do it the right way the first time you won't have any troubles at all," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the sheriff's office to see if they could tell us any more information and haven't heard back yet. they are asking that if you know the man pictured to reach out to them at 256-533-8841.