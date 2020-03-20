Sheriff’s office: Standoff underway in Courtland after man shot at officers

Authorities in Courtland are at the scene of a standoff that started around 5:38 a.m. Friday.
Courtland police responded to a call at a home on Jefferson Street. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old man was causing a disturbance there.
The sheriff's office says officers were speaking to relatives when the man stepped out and began shooting. No one was injured.
The man has barricaded himself in the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Florence/Lauderdale SWAT is at the scene helping police and the sheriff's office.
