Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing

The man accused of bringing a gun into the Jackson County Courthouse in September 2019 is missing.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fred Swearengin, 72, was last seen at his home and has been missing for 3 weeks. He hadn’t been arrested yet.

The sheriff’s office says it is picking up its search for Swearengin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found his truck Tuesday on Highway 79.

