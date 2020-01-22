The man accused of bringing a gun into the Jackson County Courthouse in September 2019 is missing.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fred Swearengin, 72, was last seen at his home and has been missing for 3 weeks. He hadn’t been arrested yet.
The sheriff’s office says it is picking up its search for Swearengin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found his truck Tuesday on Highway 79.
You can read more about the incident in September here and here.
Related Content
- Sheriff’s office: Man accused of bringing gun into Jackson County Courthouse is missing
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office: Missing 83-year-old woman found safe
- Jackson County sheriff: Deputy shot man who drew weapon at courthouse
- Jackson County sheriff identifies man shot by deputy at courthouse, says he had 4 loaded magazines
- Authorities locate missing man in Jackson County
- Community on edge after shooting at Jackson County Courthouse
- Jackson County sheriff: Missing pregnant teen mom, child found safe
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office: Man accused of stealing guns arrested during traffic stop
- Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
Scroll for more content...