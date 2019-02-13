Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: 1 dead in Tuscumbia triple shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff’s office: Decatur man arrested after chase in stolen truck

The suspect was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude law enforcement and several other traffic violations

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 9:05 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 9:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An attempted traffic stop led to a chase and an arrest, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Chris Waldrep, office spokesman, said sheriff’s office deputies and Moulton Police Department officers arrested Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 28, of Decatur. Yarbrough was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude law enforcement and several other traffic violations, Waldrep said.

Waldrep said a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Yarbrough in the area of AL Hwy 157 and Morgan Street in Moulton. He said Yarbrough refused to stop and led deputies and officers on a chase that lasted about 10 minutes and ended when Yarbrough left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on County Road 82.

The truck Yarbrough was driving was later determined to be stolen, Waldrep said, so more charges are pending following an investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events