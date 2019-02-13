Sheriff’s office: Decatur man arrested after chase in stolen truck

An attempted traffic stop led to a chase and an arrest, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Chris Waldrep, office spokesman, said sheriff’s office deputies and Moulton Police Department officers arrested Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 28, of Decatur. Yarbrough was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude law enforcement and several other traffic violations, Waldrep said.

Waldrep said a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Yarbrough in the area of AL Hwy 157 and Morgan Street in Moulton. He said Yarbrough refused to stop and led deputies and officers on a chase that lasted about 10 minutes and ended when Yarbrough left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on County Road 82.

The truck Yarbrough was driving was later determined to be stolen, Waldrep said, so more charges are pending following an investigation.