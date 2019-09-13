Clear

Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehend slithering intruder in Morgan County home

"Snakes, Why did it have to be snakes?"

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 2:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Law enforcement officers in North Alabama get all sorts of calls each day, but it’s not too often that suspects have no arms or legs.

Here’s how the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook an encounter deputies had with one such trespasser on Thursday:

"Snakes, Why did it have to be snakes?"

🐍On Thursday, Deputies responded to a call of an intruder at Morgan County residence. Upon arrival, Deputies made entry into the home where the suspect first attempted to barricade itself. Once the suspect's location was discovered, it attempted to elude and deputies initiated pursuit, subduing it and placing it in custody.

The suspect faces multiple charges including breaking and entering, attempt to elude, resisting arrest and providing false information.
The subject was booked and eventually released on its own recognizance.

Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual's arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law....even snakes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events