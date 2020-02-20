Morgan County Sheriff's Office catching speeders on Highway 231 detour

In just 6 hours on Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office wrote 13 speeding tickets for drivers in school zones on the highway 231 detour.

"The detour has caused us to have a new full time job and that's really traffic control along these roads," says Mike Swafford, the spokesperson for Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

WAAY 31 drove with around with a deputy to learn more about how this detour is impacting drivers.

In less than 45 minutes of driving around, the deputy pulled over 2 people for speeding on the detour route.

Another deputy told us on Thursday morning he pulled over a person who was going 61 mph in a 15 mph school zone!

"the reason why I stopped you is you were going a little too fast," explains Jonathon Wynne, a deputy for Morgan County Sheriff's Office, explains to a driver he pulled over for speeding.

The Highway 231 detour route is giving Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies a lot more to worry about.

"Given the 231 detour traffic we're just trying to remind everybody and keep everyone safe driving the speed limits ok?," Deputy Wynne explains to the driver.

And that's traffic control. But how many people is one deputy pulling over in a day?

"At least 20 to 30 cars a day just for speeding," Wynne explains.

"We have people who are new to the area maybe not used to traveling these roads and used to traveling at a high rate of speed," says Swafford.

"We continue to monitor the detour from Highway 231 and get complaints on speeding," Swafford says.

The sheriff's office says it will continue to monitor this area especially since there are 4 school zones along the detour route.

It's been exactly one week since Highway 231 closed indefinitely. Alabama Department of Transportation told us on Thursday crews are still drilling to get a better understanding into the large road cracks that have lead to the need for the detour.