Sheriff's Office: Reported road rage incident leads to shooting in Cullman County

Posted: Dec 5, 2021 7:19 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2021 8:04 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Authorities in Cullman County say a possible road rage incident ended in gunfire on Sunday. 

The sheriff's office says the incident happened in the Good Hope area around 3p.m.

Deputies responded to the reported road rage incident that turned into an altercation, which ended in one person being shot. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say all suspects were arrested. 

According to the sheriff's office, this was an isolated incident. 

There is no threat to the community. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

