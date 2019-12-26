Clear
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate found dead in Lawrence County Jail

The inmate was booked on Dec. 24 for the City of Moulton on traffic-related offenses after being cleared by a hospital for incarceration, a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page says.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail died in custody on Christmas Day, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The 48-year-old white male was found unresponsive in his cell about 3:56 p.m. Dec. 25. He was taken to Lawrence Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The post says initial indications are that the man died from natural causes. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The sheriff’s office has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to probe the death since it happened while the man was in custody.

