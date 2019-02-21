Sheriff’s Office: Ardmore man arrested after food-deprived son found with belt mark on face

An Ardmore man is charged with third-degree domestic violence after investigators found a belt marking across the face of one of his sons.

Kevin DeWayne Owens Sr., 46, was charged and released from the Limestone County Jail Wednesday on $5,000 bond. Owens surrendered to authorities Tuesday after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained warrants for domestic violence against a child.

After visiting the child at his school and observing the belt marking on his face, investigators learned the boy and his two brothers were also regularly taking home food and milk from school, said Stephen Young, sheriff’s office spokesman.

They observed during a home visit that the home apparently did not have adequate food for the boys, and they had nothing in their rooms but a mattress, Young said. Investigators also discovered Owens had a long history with DHR in Alabama and Tennessee.

Owens had a separate refrigerator in his own room with food and soft drinks, Young said.

Limestone County DHR is currently working to get the children registered for nutritional program assistance.