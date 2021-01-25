Sheriff says suspects stole checks from elderly Scottsboro man at least 35 times

Two suspects are in custody in Jackson County for stealing checks from an elderly man.

Marion Wallace, 29, of Scottsboro and Jana Lee Fausz, 41, of Woodville were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at a home on Poplar Street in Scottsboro for stealing checks from an 82-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office says the two suspects are accused of stealing and cashing checks from the man at least 35 times at Walmart and several local banks. It says the transactions totaled $7,690.05.

Wallace and Fausz are also charged for having drug paraphernalia at the time of their arrests.

Fausz is charged with 34 counts of possession of a forged instrument, theft of property first degree, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court.

Wallace is charged with one count of possession of a forged instrument, theft of property first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.