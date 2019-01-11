Clear
Sheriff says abduction suspect had no record

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald identified 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson as the man suspected in the crimes.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 10:38 AM
Posted By: AP

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin authorities say they believe 13-year-old Jayme Closs was "the only target" of a man suspected of kidnapping her and killing her parents in October.

He says Patterson "planned his actions and took many steps to hide his identity" and that Patterson had no prior criminal record.

Fitzgerald says Jayme managed to escape from a cabin on Thursday and approached a woman who was walking her dog. That woman alerted a nearby neighbor, who called 911.

Fitzgerald says Closs was medically cleared, is out of the hospital and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

