Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testifies in his own corruption trial

After nearly 2 weeks of witness testimony, jurors finally heard from Limestone County’s long-serving sheriff in his own corruption trial.

Sheriff Mike Blakely spent hours testifying in his own defense on Thursday.

He defended his time gambling at law enforcement conferences and loans he received as sheriff.

Thursday’s testimony, a key part of Mike Blakely's criminal trial that will soon go to the jury.

The courtroom was packed with Blakely's friends and family members ahead of this heavily anticipated moment. It was the rowdiest it has been inside the courtroom. People could be seen talking loudly in between breaks, saying hello to friends and family members. It almost felt like a family reunion inside of the courtroom.

If Blakely was nervous to take the stand, it certainly didn't show.

His attorneys went over all of the 10 counts Blakely is still facing, and Blakely responded with his side of the story for each charge.

He denied using county money for gambling, had explanations for depositing campaign donations into his personal account, and said he's never used his position of power for personal gain.

The state dug into his testimony during cross examination, where they questioned him for almost three hours.

They displayed gambling records from his 2016 trip to Biloxi, which showed about $16,000 cashed in. Blakely said that evidence was wrong, and maybe he had a twin down there with him since he never cashed out such a large amount.

The state also accused him of money laundering, after Blakely said he gave his three county commissioner friends a $500 poker chip to cash out. That meant he would not have to pay taxes on those earnings.

Even with the accusation of money laundering, Blakely never seemed flustered. He remained calm throughout the direct questioning and the intense cross examination.

Along with Blakely's testimony, jurors also briefly heard from four witnesses who spoke about Blakely's character. They all said he had a good reputation in the community and described him as an honest man. The state had no rebuttal testimonies.

Friday, both sides will make their closing arguments, exactly two weeks from when they made their opening statements. Following closing arguments, jury deliberations will begin. There is a lot of evidence for jurors to discuss, so it is anybody's guess how long deliberations will last.