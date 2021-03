In a news conference on Tuesday, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden addressed concerns about coronavirus in the DeKalb County Jail.

Welden said the jail has gotten calls about concerns with sick inmates. He explained that there are cases, but he couldn't say how many.

He said inmates are being treated when they are sick. Welden added that right now, there are 14 deputies and corrections officers in total out because of the virus. That's nine sick with five in quarantine.