Sheriff: Tips from Lawrence County citizens lead to drug bust, arrest

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says citizen complaints led to an arrest and the seizure of drugs, paraphernalia and a gun.
Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday on County Road 296 in the Chalybeate Springs community. They seized meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
Eric Burgess, 39, is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in the Lawrence County Jail with a total bond of $6,000.
