Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody for violating pretrial supervision in a breaking and entering case.
Deputies arrested Daniel Price, 32, of Somerville on Wednesday on a warrant for violation of pretrial supervision. The warrant was issued by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge for a pending breaking and entering charge.
Deputies arrested Price in a Somerville home. They say he was found hiding in a back room.
Price is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Suspect in breaking and entering case found hiding in Somerville home
- 9 suspects arrested in Somerville drug bust
- Decatur home on Somerville Road experiences severe storm damage
- Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office: Suspect found hiding under bed, arrested on felony warrants
- Decatur police investigating weekend death on Somerville Road
- Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil honoring LaKresha Somerville in Ardmore
- 1 Somerville man dead, 1 injured in Morgan County crash
- Restaurant fire in Somerville leaves 10 people without jobs
- Somerville home destroyed after catching fire twice in less than a day
- Huntsville police charge man found hiding in business with burglary
Scroll for more content...