Sheriff: Suspect in breaking and entering case found hiding in Somerville home

Daniel Price

The suspect is being held without bond.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody for violating pretrial supervision in a breaking and entering case.

Deputies arrested Daniel Price, 32, of Somerville on Wednesday on a warrant for violation of pretrial supervision. The warrant was issued by a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge for a pending breaking and entering charge.

Deputies arrested Price in a Somerville home. They say he was found hiding in a back room.

Price is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

