Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff: Olde Dogwood Trail in Morgan County reopens after report of ‘distressed’ person with weapons

The suspect is receiving medical treatment.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 11:09 AM
Updated: Mar 2, 2020 11:26 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the suspect is receiving medical treatment. 

Priceville police are clearing the scene. 

-------------

FROM EARLIER:

A road in Morgan County is shut down due to a report of a “distressed” person with weapons.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Priceville police in the 100 Block of Olde Dogwood Trail.

The public should avoid the area.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events