Sheriff: Olde Dogwood Trail in Morgan County reopens after report of ‘distressed’ person with weapons

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the suspect is receiving medical treatment.
Priceville police are clearing the scene.
-------------
FROM EARLIER:
A road in Morgan County is shut down due to a report of a “distressed” person with weapons.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting Priceville police in the 100 Block of Olde Dogwood Trail.
The public should avoid the area.
