Visitation is suspended at the Marshall County Jail until further notice.
Newly elected Sheriff Phil Sims suspended visitation Monday, his first day in office, so the jail can address issues around “safety and security,” he said.
Step one to fix the jail is cutting down on contraband, he said.
Sims says he can’t say how long the visitation suspension will last.
Related Content
- Sheriff Phil Sims suspends visitation at Marshall County Jail
- Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
- Marshall County Sheriff blames under funding for jail incident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's chief of staff suspended
- Former jail warden sues Morgan County sheriff
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Domestic-violence allegations against suspended Lawrence County Sheriff's captain
- Warming Centers In Marshall County
- UPDATE: Phil Fulmer named Tennessee's athletics director
Scroll for more content...