Sheriff Phil Sims suspends visitation at Marshall County Jail

Newly elected Sheriff Phil Sims suspended visitation Monday.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 4:22 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Visitation is suspended at the Marshall County Jail until further notice.

Newly elected Sheriff Phil Sims suspended visitation Monday, his first day in office, so the jail can address issues around “safety and security,” he said.

Step one to fix the jail is cutting down on contraband, he said.

Sims says he can’t say how long the visitation suspension will last.

