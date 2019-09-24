Sheriff: One dead in Lauderdale County accident

One person is dead after an accident at the intersection of CR 144 and CR 25 in Lauderdale County.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.
Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
