Clear

Sheriff: One dead in Lauderdale County accident

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:21 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Breken Terry

One person is dead after an accident at the intersection of CR 144 and CR 25 in Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred about 7:30 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers are leading the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events