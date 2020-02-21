Sheriff: Morgan County traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of cash, drugs, more

A Tennessee man is being held on drug charges in the Morgan County Jail.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 65 northbound for improper lane usage.

The sheriff’s office says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search revealed ️more than $6,000 in cash, plastic bags containing marijuana, LSD, THC wax, THC vape pens, pills, a plastic bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as Scott Williamson. He is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Williamson was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $3,800.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible.