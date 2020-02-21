Photo Gallery 1 Images
A Tennessee man is being held on drug charges in the Morgan County Jail.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 65 northbound for improper lane usage.
The sheriff’s office says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search revealed ️more than $6,000 in cash, plastic bags containing marijuana, LSD, THC wax, THC vape pens, pills, a plastic bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was identified as Scott Williamson. He is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first-degree and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Williamson was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $3,800.
The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Morgan County traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of cash, drugs, more
- Morgan County sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, drug seizure
- Cullman County sheriff: Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of 46 grams of meth
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Morgan County sheriff says 2 arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
- Morgan County sheriff: Laceys Spring traffic stop finds pills, paraphernalia
- Morgan Co. sheriff: Traffic stop leads to chase, man arrested on multiple charges
- Public tips lead to drug seizure, arrest in Tuscumbia
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Jackson Co.
- DeKalb County sheriff: Traffic stop nets meth, guns, cash, 2 arrests