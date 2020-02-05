Sheriff: Marshall County man arrested after drugs found in truck

A Marshall County man is in trouble with the law after authorities say they found drugs in his vehicle.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Daniel Kay of Albertville on Sunday for erratic driving near the 2400 block of Union Grove Road. The deputy said he found meth, marijuana, pipes and scales in the truck.

Kay is now facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $4,500.