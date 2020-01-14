Clear
Sheriff: Marshall County inmate gets new charge after weapon found in cell

Christopher Campbell

The sheriff’s office says a weapon was found in a Marshall County Jail cell.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

An inmate has a new charge in Marshall County for keeping a weapon in his cell.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says corrections officers found a homemade stabbing device or “shank” in an inmate’s bed.

The inmate, Christopher Campbell, has been incarcerated in the Marshall County Jail since September 2019 on various charges. The department says the contraband was found after he had an altercation with another inmate.

Campbell is now charged with promoting prison contraband (weapon). Bond on the charge is $5,000.

