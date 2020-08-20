Sheriff: Man arrested in Sheffield found with high-grade marijuana, THC edibles, gun, more

A man was arrested in Sheffield after being found with multiple “marijuana products,” according to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 18, the sheriff’s office, Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Sheffield Police Department served a search warrant on Sterling Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office says multiple items were seized, including 241 grams of high-grade marijuana, 12 bags of Fruit Loop THC edibles, three bottles of THC embalming fluid, THC cigarette wrappers, a gun, scales and surveillance equipment.

David Drumgood was arrested and booked in the Colbert County Jail for possession of marijuana first degree. Bond is undetermined as of Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says another suspect was given a misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana and was released.

More arrests are expected, according to a news release Thursday morning.