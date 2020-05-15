Sheriff: Man arrested after drugs, guns, baby found in Morgan County domestic violence call

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in jail after a domestic violence call led to a drug bust.

Deputies responded on Thursday to a home in the 200 block of Bell Springs Road.

Joseph Harris, 32, of Falkville was identified as the suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies learned he was still inside with a two-month-old baby, and they established a perimeter around the home.

The sheriff’s office says after deputies convinced Harris to exit the home, drug agents responded and found meth, three pistols, morphine pills and drug paraphernalia.

Harris was arrested on charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (morphine), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth), certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and domestic violence menacing. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with an $8,800 bond.