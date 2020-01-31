Photo Gallery 2 Images
A man is in custody on felony charges after agents seized drugs, a gun and cash from his hotel room, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were investigating Laron Sherrod, 25, for illegal narcotics activities in and around Decatur. They approached him in a traffic stop on Wednesday after he pulled into the parking lot of a Decatur hotel.
The sheriff’s office says marijuana was found in the vehicle. According to the department, deputies searched his hotel room and found more marijuana, approximately 1.5 ounces of meth, a loaded handgun and nearly $4,000 in cash.
Sherrod is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first-degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone). He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $13,500.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Man arrested after deputies found loaded gun, drugs in Decatur hotel room
- Decatur man arrested after agents seize drugs, guns and more
- Police say man arrested after drugs, stolen guns, cash found in Decatur home
- Three arrested on drug and gun charges in Decatur
- Jackson County sheriff identifies man shot by deputy at courthouse, says he had 4 loaded magazines
- Decatur woman arrested on drug, shoplifting charges
- Decatur police arrest man during traffic stop for drug charges
- Decatur police arrest man for assault, drug possession
- Drugs, guns found in Collinsville home
- Decatur police: Stolen gun, drugs found after Jeep runs red light