Sheriff: Man arrested after deputies found loaded gun, drugs in Decatur hotel room

Laron Sherrod

Deputies searched the suspect’s vehicle and hotel room.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 1:44 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 1:57 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody on felony charges after agents seized drugs, a gun and cash from his hotel room, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were investigating Laron Sherrod, 25, for illegal narcotics activities in and around Decatur. They approached him in a traffic stop on Wednesday after he pulled into the parking lot of a Decatur hotel.

The sheriff’s office says marijuana was found in the vehicle. According to the department, deputies searched his hotel room and found more marijuana, approximately 1.5 ounces of meth, a loaded handgun and nearly $4,000 in cash.

Sherrod is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana first-degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone). He was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $13,500.

