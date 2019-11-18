Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff: Investigation underway after Limestone County Jail inmate dies

Randall McCafferty

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 3:26 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 3:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Limestone County Jail inmate died Monday.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says around 7:56 a.m., a corrections officer found an inmate unresponsive. He says the inmate, 57-year-old Randall McCafferty from Ardmore, was arrested for a DUI charge Sunday night and was originally taken to a hospital where he was treated for four hours.

According to Blakely, McCafferty was placed in a holding cell during booking to sober up. The jail has surveillance footage of him moving around in the cell. 

McCafferty was found unresponsive, and CPR was immediately started, Blakely says. He was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital where he died around 9 a.m. His body has been transferred to the forensics department for an autopsy.

At this time, the cause of death remains unknown. Blakely says there is nothing suspicious about the death or anything to raise concern. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events