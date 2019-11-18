Sheriff: Investigation underway after Limestone County Jail inmate dies

A Limestone County Jail inmate died Monday.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says around 7:56 a.m., a corrections officer found an inmate unresponsive. He says the inmate, 57-year-old Randall McCafferty from Ardmore, was arrested for a DUI charge Sunday night and was originally taken to a hospital where he was treated for four hours.

According to Blakely, McCafferty was placed in a holding cell during booking to sober up. The jail has surveillance footage of him moving around in the cell.

McCafferty was found unresponsive, and CPR was immediately started, Blakely says. He was transported to Athens Limestone Hospital where he died around 9 a.m. His body has been transferred to the forensics department for an autopsy.

At this time, the cause of death remains unknown. Blakely says there is nothing suspicious about the death or anything to raise concern. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.