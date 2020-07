A man is in custody after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says he was caught during a burglary on Tuesday.

It happened in the Cotaco area. The sheriff’s office says 911 was notified of a suspicious vehicle pulling in behind a home.

Deputies arrived to the scene and say the suspect was found exiting the back door wearing yellow rubber cleaning gloves.

Stephen Foster McWhorter, 36, of Arab is charged with burglary third degree. He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.