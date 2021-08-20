Clear
Sheriff: Crestline area residents 'should remain indoors' as Hartselle Police resolve dome

Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home near the intersection of Garden Street and Prospect Drive in Hartselle.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 11:46 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 1:27 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Hartselle Police Chief, Justin Barley, said officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home near the intersection of Garden Street and Prospect Drive near Crestline Elementary School around 7:50 p.m. Friday night. 

The male involved in the dispute barricaded himself inside a shed behind the home. Chief Barley said the man fired one shot. No one was injured and neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes.

Officers have blocked off an area around the shed but have not had any contact with the man. A specialized unit with Decatur Police arrived on the scene. The unit plans to use an armored vehicle to safely move into the area.

"Residents in that area should remain indoors," according to the sheriff's office.

Hartselle Police told WAAY 31 that the public is not in any immediate danger right now.

