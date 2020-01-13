Sheriff: Convicted felon arrested after Morgan County home search reveals stolen ATVs, gun

A man is in the Morgan County Jail after stolen property was found at his home, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the Lacon area on Jan. 9 at the home of Christopher Hogan, 43.

The department says the investigators recovered two stolen ATVs and a rifle. Due to his criminal history, Hogan is prohibited by state and federal law to possess a gun.

Hogan is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, receiving stolen property second-degree and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Hogan is being held on a $4,500 bond. The sheriff’s office says at the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for unrelated charges.