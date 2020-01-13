Clear

Sheriff: Convicted felon arrested after Morgan County home search reveals stolen ATVs, gun

The sheriff’s office says at the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for unrelated charges.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:35 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in the Morgan County Jail after stolen property was found at his home, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the Lacon area on Jan. 9 at the home of Christopher Hogan, 43.

The department says the investigators recovered two stolen ATVs and a rifle. Due to his criminal history, Hogan is prohibited by state and federal law to possess a gun.

Hogan is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, receiving stolen property second-degree and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Hogan is being held on a $4,500 bond. The sheriff’s office says at the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for unrelated charges.

