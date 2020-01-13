Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in the Morgan County Jail after stolen property was found at his home, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators executed a search warrant in the Lacon area on Jan. 9 at the home of Christopher Hogan, 43.
The department says the investigators recovered two stolen ATVs and a rifle. Due to his criminal history, Hogan is prohibited by state and federal law to possess a gun.
Hogan is charged with receiving stolen property first-degree, receiving stolen property second-degree and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Hogan is being held on a $4,500 bond. The sheriff’s office says at the time of his arrest, he was out on bail for unrelated charges.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Convicted felon arrested after Morgan County home search reveals stolen ATVs, gun
- Morgan County sheriff: 2 in custody after multi-agency home search reveals drugs, guns, more
- Morgan Co. sheriff asks for help finding wanted felon
- 13 guns, ammo stolen from home in Morgan Co.
- Morgan County sheriff: Help find truck stolen in Lacey's Spring
- Morgan County sheriff seeks 3 on meth, stolen property charges
- Madison County sheriff seeks ATV theft suspect
- Decatur police: Felon arrested after wrecking stolen truck
- Morgan County sheriff: Victim injured, items stolen in violent home invasion
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office continues to search for missing inmates