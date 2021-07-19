Sheriff Blakely's defense files motion to dismiss one of the charges Monday night

Monday night, Sheriff Mike Blakely's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss one of the 11 ethics and theft charges he is facing.

The motion filed asks the judge to dismiss count 2 of the indictment and strike testimony of the state's witness, Trent Willis. It also asks to exclude all exhibits presented during Willis's testimony.

Trent Willis was the state's seventh witness called to the stand Monday. He is the CEO and founder of Red Brick Strategies, an advertising company that helped Blakely with his re-election campaign. Read more about his testimony here.

The judge has yet to rule on this motion. The trial continues Tuesday morning.

Read the full motion below:

